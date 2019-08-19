Erie’s Tall Ships Festival set to kick off Thursday

The biggest Tall Ships Festival to ever come to the area is set to kick off on Thursday.

12 ships, along with two rubber ducks, will fill the waters this weekend for people to see.

Other attractions for this years festival include a kids zone, hydration station, educational programs, and food vendors.

One organizer explained that his hope is that when people go to tour these ships, they realize an even deeper meaning.

“When you step on board these ships, you can see that this ship came from Spain, and someone sailed it here. If they can do it, then anybody can. I want Tall Ships Erie to be that portal for people to understand just what’s possible in the world, and what they can potentially do with their lives,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain, Flagship Niagara.

A single day pass for the festival is $10. For more information on ticket prices and for a full schedule of events you can visit the Tall Ships Erie 2019 website www.tallshipserie.org.