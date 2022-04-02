Erie’s annual Troika Festival, which celebrates Russian culture, has been canceled for 2022.

Erie’s Russian Orthodox congregation, the Church of the Nativity, has canceled its annual Trioka Festival as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Daria Delvin, Chairwoman of the event, said that this is not the time to celebrate given what is happening in Eastern Europe.

Troika Festival is typically scheduled over Memorial Day weekend. Organizers said that it is too soon to make a decision about their plans for the festival next year.

“We have to recognize there’s a huge amount of suffering happening in that part of the world. So we’ll have to watch that and keep an eye on what 2023 brings, how the world feels about Russian culture. This is an event to celebrate our church. So we’ll find a way to do that one way or another,” said Daria Delvin, Chair of Erie’s Troika Festival.

Organizers of Troika Festival added that right now their prayers are focused on peace in Eastern Europe.