It’s a number that Erie hasn’t seen in 47 years.

The Commonwealth releases unemployment rates each month, and for Erie, it decreased to 4.4% — that’s tied for the lowest rate ever in Erie dating back to 1976.

The report stated some of the biggest supersectors increasing over the year include education, health services, leisure, hospitality and manufacturing. However, local leaders said there’s more work to be done.

“It’s programs like the community college, it’s our meds and eds, it’s focusing on manufacturing, it’s focusing on the industrial clusters that are very strong in Erie County, and then looking to develop the industrial clusters of 2050. We need to continue to rely on our strengths of the past, but we need to look at these emerging economies and where the world is going and how,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County executive.

Davis added a path of generational economic growth is where local government should direct its focus.

Meanwhile, on a city level, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember was excited to hear about the progress being made to local unemployment rates.

He’s made it his goal to bring in 10,000 new residents. Part of doing that is by providing good jobs, good homes and good neighborhoods.

“And we’re trying to create more of that. Erie’s not perfect right now, we certainly still have a lot of work to do, but my team and I are really focused on making neighborhoods better and bringing more jobs to the people of Erie,” said Schember.

And while unemployment may be falling, one city council member wants to remind people that many people in Erie still live below the poverty line

“Being someone who is really concerned about economic development in the region, I’m hopeful about it. At the same time, I recognize that 46% of workers in Erie do live below the poverty line, so I hope that this comes with improvements,” said Susannah Faulkner, Erie City Council member

In a recent study session, the city council explored the possibility of designating Erie as a city revitalization improvement zone, which Faulkner said would help provide even more support for local businesses.

To read the full Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry release for Erie, you can view it here.