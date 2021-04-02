Erie’s Urban Forest looks to plant 6,000 trees throughout the county by this summer

Erie’s Urban Forest is working with the City of Erie to enhance the integrity of our ecosystem and the quality of life for residents.

The UFC hopes to work with the city and community partners to preserve, maintain and increase Erie’s Urban Forest.

ReLeaf Project Manager John Vanco says his organization has launched a long-term tree planting initiative in Erie County. They hope to plant 6,000 trees in Erie County by this summer.

Vanco saying the cycle of life depends on the trees.

“If you have plantings that are non-native species that don’t have any companion insects, the birds have nothing to eat. So, if you like bird life, and if you like all the other aspects of life, including the oxygen that we breathe, plant trees,” said John Vanco, project manager, ReLeaf Project.

To learn more about the importance of planting trees visit releaferie.org.