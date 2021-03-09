Erie’s Whole Food Co-Op in talks with Erie Downtown Development Corporation about a possible second opening

Erie’s Whole Food Co-Op is in talks with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation about a possible second opening of the co-op in one of EDDC’s property in Downtown Erie.

The Whole Food’s Cooperative may bring a full service grocery store for all people in the City of Erie.

If the plan moves ahead, the co-op would be located in the 8000 square foot Flagship City Public Market along North Park Row.

The CEO of EDDC, John Persinger, said that this move would represent a substantial change for the downtown neighborhood.

“The co-op has been a great member for the community for more than 40 years and building out the market we wanted a community organization that understands the community, that knows the community, and so we have had numbers of discussions. Nothing has been finalized but we look forward to working out the details and hopefully welcoming the second co-op to downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO of the EDDC.

Construction for the project should be completed by the Summer.