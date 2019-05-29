Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival kicks off

For 29 years Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival has brought crowds to Perry Square time and time again waiting to try to new and best barbecue around.

“This is the kick off to Erie’s festival season,” said Performance and Event Management owner Kathi Danielson. “We’re so proud to be the first event in downtown Erie that showcases what Erie has.”

This year nine barbecue vendors are taking part in the event. One vendor making their way back to the flagship city is MOJO’S Rib Shack.

“We have people that comeback to buy sauces,” said MOJO’S Rib Shack employee Alex Gilmore.” They know how much they need to buy for the year till we’re back again. They take ribs home and to freeze for them. They know exactly what they want. “

And from looking at their display of awards, they have a barbecue recipe that works. According to Gilmore it all has to do with the wood.

“We’re able to smoke now with exclusively apple wood,” said Gilmore. ” It does make us different. It gives us a different flavor, that works really well for us.”



This year soon to open Erie barbecue restaurant Underdog BBQ is joining in on the fun. According to the team, everything kind of kicked into gear right before opening their store next week. RJ Messenger, the group is considering this a trial run before officially opening the store.

“This whole idea has been in the works for a couple of months now,” said Messenger. “We went from not knowing what we were going to do, to totally creating an entire brand about Erie with local pride and now having an actual brick and mortar opening up soon.”

Erie’s wild rib cook off and music festival will run 11am to 10pm today and tomorrow, and from 11am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.