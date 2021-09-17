Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival returns to Downtown Erie

Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival has returned to Downtown Erie.

A savory and sweet last gasp of summer is filling the air in Perry Square.

The popular event has returned to Perry Square for the 30th year.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday and folks are thrilled to be there after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family friendly event is free admission and goes until 11 p.m. Friday night. Saturday September 18th is the final day for the festival.

