Erie’s Youth announces funding opportunity for nonprofits

Hear Erie’s Youth! (H.E.Y.!) has announced a funding opportunity for organizations with Youth Programs.

H.E.Y.! is currently seeking proposals for projects that address various needs for youth with projects that include mental health, substance abuse, poverty, education and discrimination, among others.

An organization can request up to $10,000.

“Due to COVID-19, our students have observed the needs for youth have changed and based on those needs changing, we have changed the priorities and focus of this grant opportunity,” Mabel Howard, program facilitator, said in a news release. “This is how our group is showing that not only they are the voice of the youth, but they are listening to others in need.”

H.E.Y.! consists of students ranging from 6th grade through high school who are learning to become philanthropists; they study community issues and make grants to address current needs.

“This past year, the members of H.E.Y.! have been working diligently to assess the needs of youth in our community,” Sophia Cuzzola said in the release. “We want to award this grant to an organization that we are assured will impact the Erie population positively, both currently and long-term.”

Applications must be submitted online by April 16, 2021 and recipients will be selected by mid-May.