Erie’s Youth Leadership Institute holds luncheon with 50 community leaders

Erie’s Youth Leadership Institute is making moves to raise money for college by hosting a luncheon with 50 community leaders.

Aliana McCreary, president of the Youth Leadership Board, is crossing her fingers to fulfill her and her team dreams by building relationships that can lead to open doors.

McCreary says, lately, there’s not been a lot of help for the youth in her generation, so the hope is to make a way to receive the hand of opportunities.

“We need the money so that we can not only somebody has to take over these jobs and if we can educate ourselves to get to that point, nobody else is going to do it for us.” said Aliana McCreary, President of Youth Advisory Board.

McCreary says it’ll be a relief being able to get the scholarship that’s needed for the youth group.

