Eriez announces major expansion to Wager Road Plant

Eriez announced a major expansion to its Wager Road Plant today.

The Eriez Wager Road facility, which opened in 2012, is currently 114,000 square feet. The planned expansion will add another 38,000 square feet.

“We plan to break ground later this year and anticipate a 2020 completion date,” says Eriez President and CEO Tim Shuttleworth.

According to Eriez, the new space will be dedicated to creating specialized repair, testing, demonstration and R&D areas.

Shuttleworth says, “These new areas will be designed to help us grow and enhance our repair business, facilitate product development, accommodate bigger projects and pilot tests, and provide even better testing support for Eriez products.”

Vice President and General Manager of Eriez-USA, Tim Gland, says, “This expansion is important to maintaining the success of our North American aftermarket repair business, as it proactively addresses floor space constraints being brought on by rapid growth.” He adds, “The expanded capabilities this will bring to our aftermarket business will allow us to offer additional services and even faster turnaround times.”

Shuttleworth says that while this expansion has global impact for the company, the local significance in Erie is just as important.

He explains, “The fact we are expanding in our hometown is confirmation that our commitment to the Erie community is still going strong after 77 years. We now have 12 international subsidiaries located on six continents, but we remain proudly and firmly rooted in Erie.”