An Erie School District employee is accused of driving drunk in Ohio with a loaded gun in his car.

According to court paperwork, 48-year old Brian Page was arrested by Ohio State Patrol at 12:30 a.m. on April 10, 2022 in Lake County.

Court records state Page had a .179 blood alcohol content.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was released on bond.

Page was in court Tuesday, April 19, 2022 for a preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for May 19, 2022.

The Erie School District said Page has been placed on leave pending further investigation.