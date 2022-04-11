The Erie School District has confirmed it has taken the first step in an effort to increase security.

This comes after the shooting that took place on April 5 at Erie High School, and a call to action from both staff and the community.

Another area school is making sure their district feels confident in the case of an emergency.

School safety has been at the forefront for many schools following the shooting that took place on April 5. School officials are now taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

Less than a week ago, a student opened fire, injuring one student.

Two days later, police were called to James W. Parker Middle School for a suspicious backpack that ended up being a malfunctioning iPad.

These two events ramped up the focus on school safety.

“I think every parent who sends a child to school in Erie County right now wants to make sure the school is a safe environment just because in lieu of all the recent school events,” said Sarah Grabski, Director of Communications for General McLane School District.

Officials from Erie’s Public Schools revealed that metal detectors will be installed at all secondary schools worth $350,000 and will be delivered in 30 days. Until then, temporary metal detectors will be installed.

“We want to keep everybody safe. Any visitors, students, everybody’s safe when they come into our doors. If the community is asking us to do this, I feel that we as a district should listen to what the community is telling us, and we should go ahead and do that,” said Neal Brockman, Executive Director of Operations.

At the General McLane School District, the resource officer is taking the extra steps to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“Just in light of the recent events has been making sure to send out emails. Hey, make sure that we’re all brushed up and that we’re all up to date on all of our ALICE training, that we all know kind of what to do in this type of situation. If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me,” said Grabski.

The $350,000 for the metal detectors will be paid by federal stimulus money.