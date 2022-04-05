With the trauma that took place at Erie High School on Tuesday, the Erie School District (ESD) is responding to what happened, providing students access to counselors immediately following the shooting.

Several local professionals are lending a helping hand to students dealing with emotional grief following the shooting.

Here is more on what services are being offered.

We spoke with the Erie Center for Arts and Technology and the Crime Victim Center. Both of these organizations are available for Erie High students if they need someone to talk to.

After hearing of the shooting, Daria Delvin with the with the Erie Center for Arts and Technology reached out to the Erie School District to see how they can help.

The school district said they could use a space for potential counseling for students, teachers, or anyone who was affected.

“This is a huge trauma. I don’t think I can imagine what our students feel like today, what our teachers feel like today… even as a parent myself of students in the district,” said Daria Delvin, Executive Director, Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

Delvin said that trauma is different for everyone.

“The Erie School District has really well trained professionals to help with that, and so I think its for anybody who feels like they need to talk. They can come here and do that,” said Delvin.

Delvin spoke on the importance of having these services available for students when they need someone to talk to.

“I think we are all just unbelievably upset and feeling different feelings. I think students could feel scared, they could feel worried about going back to school, they could be concerned for their own safety or the safety of their friends. So I think it’s incredibly important. We all need someone to talk to sometimes, and having professionals available today to do that, I think it’s the best thing to do,” said Delvin.

The Crime Victim Center on West 8th Street is also offering counseling to anyone who needs it.

“We have already reached out to the school to provide counseling and group counseling, and individual counselors to any of their personnel at the school, obviously to any of the school age children who might have been affected by this trauma,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director, Crime Victim Center.

Lukach said parents are also welcome to come in if they are feeling traumatized.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to Erie School District officials, school will not be in session at Erie High for the rest of the week and into spring break. This will give them time to process what’s best going forward.

Officials said they will release detailed information about the plan to return to school in the coming days.