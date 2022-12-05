The Erie School District (ESD) is responding after parents said classrooms inside of a local school are in unteachable learning conditions.

Parents of students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy said the temperature inside of the school is so cold that students are being told to wear coats to keep warm while teachers place space heaters in the classrooms.

The parents said certain teachers are allowing students to wear coats while others are not.

ESD stated that the lower-than-usual temperatures are due to ongoing construction inside of the school, including the replacement of the HVAC system. The district added that the contractor installed heating on Monday to increase temperatures in the affected areas.

“From what I am understanding, they are in the middle of working on stuff. I just don’t understand why it wasn’t done during the summer. I would prefer the kids to have heat or either to do virtual learning until they can get heat,” said Nicole Gorton, parent of a student.

According to the parents, the temperatures inside of the classrooms are in the low 50s.