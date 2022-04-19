Students in secondary schools in Erie Public Schools walked through metal detectors for the first time on Tuesday, April 19, since returning to school from spring break. Erie High School has not yet returned to in-person classes.

Following a shooting at Erie High School on April 5, all secondary schools now are equipped with metal detectors.

On the morning of April 19 at Wilson Middle School on East 28th Street, students were divided by grade level at the three entry points. Since it was the first day that the school was using metal detectors, it took longer than usual for students to enter the school.

Both parents and faculty had responded positively to an announcement that the school district would be implementing metal detectors.

The Erie Public Schools director of operations said it will take the kids some time to get used to the new process of entering the schools.

“A lot of that is because the kids just aren’t used to what they need to take out of their pockets because of the way with these metal detectors. You have to take everything out, and so eventually they’ll get better at it, and they’ll walk up to the line and they’ll have their keys, their cell phone, and their wallet or anything out already. They’ll put it in the basket. They’ll walk through, and it’ll just get to be a much smoother process,” said Neal Brockman, director of operations for Erie Public Schools.

Erie High School did not return to the classroom on Tuesday. Those students will remain on a remote learning schedule until their planned return date on May 2.