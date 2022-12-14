The Erie School District is looking to give more than 60 administrators a pay raise.

Wednesday, the school board is expected to make a final decision on that, following a raise for teachers in November. A representative from the Erie School District told us that this is a move meant to incentivize qualified candidates to take jobs within the district.

It’s an issue that has persisted since the start of the 2022 school year: a national shortage of teachers and administrators. The Erie School District is no exception.

There are many reasons for staffing concerns, but the district hopes to start addressing the issue with more competitive wages. Since being removed from the state’s financial watch list in September, the district receives increased state funding allowing for a potential pay raise.

When all is said and done, the pay increase would be about a 5.5% increase for administrators this year, with roughly 3% increases every year through 2028.

One district representative said how this proposal came to be and what they hope to accomplish.

“There’s nothing more important in our city than the education of our kids, and that means that we need qualified, strong administrators who are able to help us work through the challenges in our schools and make sure our students are successful. We want the very best, so we have to be competitive with wages and that’s what we have on the agenda tonight,” said Daria Devlin, president, Erie School Board.

According to district officials, this wave of proposed pay raises would be the last of its kind for some time.