ESD welcomes students back with red carpet treatment Video

The Erie School District is going above and beyond to welcome their students back to school.

Several of the schools welcoming students with cheerleaders, smiles, and words of encouragement. This is all to ensure the school year kicks off on a positive note.

Partners at four community school sites gathered to welcome the students back. The kids were greeted with celebrity-like treatment as part of planned 'red carpet' events.

Local corporations were also there and doing their part to help out this morning.

