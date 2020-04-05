Essential Union Workers Demand Better COVID-19 Protections



Public sector union members demand better health and safety policies during the ongoing

COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to provide essential social services to Pennsylvanians.

On Tuesday, April 6th, SEIU Local 668 members will gather to discuss the shortfalls they’re

experiencing across the Commonwealth as they continue to provide social services to

vulnerable Pennsylvanians.



The pandemic has exposed many longstanding worksite safety issues, some of which are being

addressed quickly and comprehensively by some employers. However, others are falling short,

endangering workers as well as the vital services they provide to the public.

Hear from employees working to provide public assistance, unemployment compensation, child

welfare casework and more. Members of our Local will share what their new normal is, as well

as ways employers across Pennsylvania can continue to safeguard workers while still protecting

and serving the general public.



We welcome members of the press to join our sisters and brothers on Tuesday afternoon for an

inside look at what essential social service workers are up against during the COVID-19 crisis

here in Pennsylvania.

Date: Tuesday, April 7th Time: 12:00 PM

Call-In Info: Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/254035372?pwd=YzJKODMyTHl2cjArNTJtMmJ3VlBZUT09

Meeting ID: 254 035 372 Password: 668668