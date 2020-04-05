Essential Union Workers Demand Better COVID-19 Protections

Public sector union members demand better health and safety policies during the ongoing
COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to provide essential social services to Pennsylvanians.
On Tuesday, April 6th, SEIU Local 668 members will gather to discuss the shortfalls they’re
experiencing across the Commonwealth as they continue to provide social services to
vulnerable Pennsylvanians.
The pandemic has exposed many longstanding worksite safety issues, some of which are being
addressed quickly and comprehensively by some employers. However, others are falling short,
endangering workers as well as the vital services they provide to the public.
Hear from employees working to provide public assistance, unemployment compensation, child
welfare casework and more. Members of our Local will share what their new normal is, as well
as ways employers across Pennsylvania can continue to safeguard workers while still protecting
and serving the general public.
We welcome members of the press to join our sisters and brothers on Tuesday afternoon for an
inside look at what essential social service workers are up against during the COVID-19 crisis
here in Pennsylvania.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th Time: 12:00 PM
