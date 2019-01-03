Local News

Esterbrook pleads guilty to stabbing McKean County man in West 26th Street parking lot

A man charged in a violent attack enters a plea in court.

Investigators say 32-year-old Matthew Esterbrook beat up a McKean County man and stabbed him in the head, neck, and back.  

The crime happened in a parking lot near West 26th Street on August 2nd. 

Today, Esterbrook pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.  He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 11th.

