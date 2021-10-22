Ethics committee to continue Congressman Mike Kelly review

The House Committee on Ethics will continue its review of a complaint involving Congressman Mike Kelly. The committee chairman made that decision public this week.

That committee also revealed the review involves a stock purchase made by Kelly’s wife who bought shares of a steel company. At issue is whether Kelly had non-public information at the time of the purchase.

In its latest statement, the committee noted further review of this does not itself indicate any violation has occurred.

