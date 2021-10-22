Ethics committee to continue Congressman Mike Kelly review

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The House Committee on Ethics will continue its review of a complaint involving Congressman Mike Kelly. The committee chairman made that decision public this week.

That committee also revealed the review involves a stock purchase made by Kelly’s wife who bought shares of a steel company. At issue is whether Kelly had non-public information at the time of the purchase.

In its latest statement, the committee noted further review of this does not itself indicate any violation has occurred.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News