Edinboro University is teaming up with one local school district to jump-start future careers in education and address the national teacher shortage.

Edinboro University is using its education department as a pipeline for students at Erie’s Public Schools to potentially have teachers stay locally.

To enroll in this program, sophomores who apply will go through an extensive application process at the school district.

“We don’t want to overlook people we don’t want to just go like we’re just looking for cream of the crops. We want to get to the students that meet all those different criteria and standards so that we can find students that really have that passion to become educators within the classroom,” said Ken Nickson, Coordinator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Erie Public Schools.

The school district hopes this will have a positive impact on the teacher shortage by enticing future teachers to stay in the Erie area.

“The focus of the program is on diversity and a homegrown teacher pipeline approach so that they want to create a more diverse of teacher population in the City of Erie, and they also want students to graduate from their schools and then return home to teach,” said Dr. Stephanie Williams, Director of Clinical Experiences and Partnerships at Edinboro.

The program gives first generation students two semesters of college college credits before graduating high school.

“The whole semester fee before they’re actually here they get 12 credits through this program. So that saves the money and then they’re connected to Dr. Williams and our faculty, and they’re comfortable with the campus so we think it’ll be more successful as freshmen,” said Dr. Erin Lake, Dean of Education at Edinboro University.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The first six students in the program are entering their junior year with six college credits and will be committing to a certification.