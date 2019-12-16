Eugene William Toran Sr. remembered

Eugene William Toran Sr. of Erie passed away at 86-years-old on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He is best remembered as an East High School graduate, Golden Gloves Boxer, a championship wrestler, Owner of Toran Janitorial Services, Boxing Trainer and Youth Mentor at the JFK Center, and Founder of the Miss Tawny Beauty Pageant.

Viewing services will be held at the Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 2624 German Street. Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.

His home going celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jesse N. Gavin eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.