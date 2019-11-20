EUMA’s Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter opens this evening at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant











Every year, hundreds of people who find themselves with nowhere to go are faced with sleeping on the streets.

For the last eight years, the EUMA’s Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter has been offering homeless people in Erie a safe, warm place to lay their heads during the coldest months of the year.

The shelter operates out of several downtown churches on a rotating basis.

The first location will be at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant located at 250 West 7th Street in downtown Erie. It opens at 7 p.m. this evening.

During their visit, guests are provided with two simple meals, the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to local resources for those experiencing chronic homelessness.

The shelters are run primarily through volunteer efforts and will be in operation through March 25th.

Below is the full 2019/2020 schedule for Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter: