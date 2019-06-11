Dozens of high school students from across the Commonwealth and Ohio are taking part in Edinboro University’s Summer Business Academy.
Today, the students made their way to various shops in Erie to hear how different entrepreneurs opened their businesses. Along with the visits and seminars throughout the week, students will address a current business problem and then develop a product or service that would help address the issue.
EUP Summer Business Academy students speak to local entrepreneurs
