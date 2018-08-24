EUP welcomes new freshman students
The population of Edinboro is going to see a big jump as new students move into the university.
Staff members, other students, and even professional movers will be on hand to welcome in the newest freshman class.
A series of events are planned through the night to help the new students get used to the campus and get to know each other.
