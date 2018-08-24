Local News

EUP welcomes new freshman students

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 12:33 PM EDT

EUP welcomes new freshman students

The population of Edinboro is going to see a big jump as new students move into the university.  

Staff members, other students, and even professional movers will be on hand to welcome in the newest freshman class.  

A series of events are planned through the night to help the new students get used to the campus and get to know each other. 


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected