Representatives of the plastic industry from Denmark and Germany visited Erie on Tuesday.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership coordinated the event, while showcasing Erie’s plastic engineering at Penn State Behrend.

The two European companies are part of the initiative “Percy,” which aims to strengthen the International Business Network.

The hope is for more international partnerships in the coming years.

“Down the road, it could be very significant. But what we want is for these European companies to be talking to their experts and saying ‘hey, we’re thinking about setting up an operation in the United States, where should we look?’ And we want them to say ‘you definitely need to look at Erie as a potential location,”‘ said Jake Rouch, Vice President, Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.

After the tour, the discussions turned to automotive industry, construction, engineering and recycling renewable energy.