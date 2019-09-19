Fire at UCIP Building in Meadville

Firefighters respond tonight to a fire in the United Communities Independence Program building in Meadville.
Calls went out around 8 o'clock Wednesday night.
The building is located at 17999 Cussewago Road in Crawford County.
According to reports from the scene, the fire and heavy smoke has done damage to the roof of the building.
The building is used for training and transportation purposes.
No one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.