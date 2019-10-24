Evacuation plan utilized for Millcreek School District after natural gas leak causes high schools to close temporarily

Nearly 2,000 students were forced to evacuate out of Millcreek’s two high schools yesterday.

The Millcreek Superintendent says all of the students made it out of the schools due to their evacuation plan.

Tiarra Braddock joins reports from the newsroom with more on the Millcreek School District’s evacuation protocol.

Superintendent Bill Hall says the evacuation process yesterday went smoothly. It took around 17 minutes to evacuate all the students out of the two buildings.

It’s not everyday more than 2,000 students have to be evacuated from their high school, but that was the case on Wednesday after a gas leak was detected at McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate.

“We did the right thing, evacuate the kids, get them out, and keep them out until we locate exactly where the leak is. That’s kind of where we’re at now,” said Superintendent Bill Hall, Millcreek School District.

Millcreek Superintendent Bill Hall says once the students were out of the building, school district officials were then tasked with getting the students to a safe location.

“Some were here, some had to be called in, but fortunately we had enough around that they got up there and got the kids out quickly,” said Superintendent Hall.

When it came to ensuring the students safety, it was a collaborative effort between the township, the school district, and Millcreek police.

“Police were on location, they were blocking off parking lots so people could not get into certain areas. West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department did come out with their apparatus tool to ensure the safety of the people in the area,” said Caleb Dixon, Millcreek Emergency Management Coordinator.

Millcreek Emergency Management Coordinator Caleb Dixon says there will be an after-action meeting to evaluate the success of the evacuation process.

“A meeting with the school district, national fuel, the fire department, the police department, and county emergency management; we will all sit down and basically critique what happened,” said Dixon.

All extracurricular activities and events at the high schools are cancelled until further notice.

If this gas leak issue continues into next week, Superintendent Hall says they are working on a plan to possibly have classes remotely.