Evacuations continue from Kabul the day after two suicide bombings killed at least 13 U.S. Service members.

President Biden is vowing to retaliate against Isis-K, the group claiming responsibility for the attacks.

Ten Marines, one Navy medic, one Army soldier, and one other service member were killed in the explosion.

Over 160 Afghans were killed as well.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists