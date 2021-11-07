Even milder on Monday!

Erie, PA (WJET) – The high temperature on Sunday was about 5° above normal for this time of year and that trend will continue into Monday. It will be a chilly start again Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. A southwest flow pushes afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 60s, which is a solid 10° above normal. Likely not a record breaker though, as the record high for Monday is 75°.

Monday Planning Forecast.

It will be another beauty on Monday, as high pressure continues to dominate. The sinking air provided by the high thwarts any vertical development in the atmosphere, with nothing but sunshine and blue sky as a result.

High pressure with sinking air keeps clouds from growing.

A weak cold front will approach Monday night and Tuesday, with more clouds returning, along with the very slight chance for a sprinkle Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After highs near 60 on Tuesday, it will turn slightly cooler, more seasonable with highs in the mid 50s on Wednesday.