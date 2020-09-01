Evening fire causes damage to International Bakery

A fire has damaged a well known Erie business tonight.
Erie Police answered a call about a burglary at the International Bakery over on the 600 block of West 18th Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday evening.
When police arrived on scene they found a fire inside of the building.
According to reports from the scene, the fire started in or near a display case and caused an extensive amount of smoke damage to the bakery.
Erie Firefighters were on scene for more than an hour.
No injuries were reported and there is currently no word on a cause.
A person at the scene who identified as an owner told us that they have no idea when the bakery will reopen.