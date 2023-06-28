(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With wildfire smoke coming from eastern Canada, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the entire state, prompting event cancelations across the Erie community.

Here is a list of canceled events for Wednesday:

Erie Zoo – closed for the day

UPMC Sunset Music Series – June 28 concert is canceled

Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks Wednesday game has been postponed. The game will turn into a doubleheader on Friday, June 30, starting at 5:05 p.m. and one ticket is good for both games. The SeaWolves still plan to play on Thursday, June 29, against Akron beginning at 6:05 p.m.

YMCA of Greater Erie tennis clinics at Frontier and Burton Parks. They are expected to resume on Friday.

The Spoon’s League basketball clinics

All YMCA outdoor classes at Goodell Gardens.

The YMCA outdoor pools at both Camp Sherwin and their Eastside location.

All five of the YMCA’s outdoor parks and recreation locations: Bayview, Burton, Columbus, McKinley, and Rodger Young – including Rodger Young Pool.

YMCA of Greater Erie’s Outdoor Meals for Kids Food Programs (Parade St, Wayne Park & Girard Imperial Point).

Indoor programming for the Teen Center and Meals for Kids Food Programs at the Downtown YMCA and Erie Art House are still taking place.

All Millcreek Township School District activities are moving indoors or canceling all outdoor student activities for the day. This includes sports team, marching band, and other practices that originally may have been planned for outdoors.

Millcreek Township is canceling some parks and recreation classes that may affect sensitive groups and open swimming.

If you have a canceled event due to the wildfire smoke, please contact JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com at wjetnews@nexstar.tv and we can update our continued coverage.