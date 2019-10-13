Event held to support Corry food bank

An event was held Saturday to support the food bank of Corry.

Volunteers had collected food at different drop off points and continued to collect food Saturday night with the help of the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. The food collected was placed on wagons out front. They’ve been collecting for for two and a half weeks now.

“The Food Bank in Corry feeds over 300 families each month,” said David Knapp, owner of David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. “We figured it was a good time to get ahead right before Thanksgiving.”

40 different businesses were a part of this drive and 100 volunteers helped out