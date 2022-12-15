A former Erie hotel is holding a liquidation sale and welcoming the public to purchase items as everything must go.

The public is being welcomed to browse and purchase pieces from the former Bel-Aire Hotel and customers say they will put the items to good use. The former hotel is allowing guests to browse through items from guest rooms, the commercial kitchen, office and bar and restaurant.

“We’re literally selling everything,” said Nicole Kabelo project manager, International Content Liquidations.

Kabelo added that people can use cash or credit and should expect sales tax and a 15% buyer’s premium added to all purchases. Customers told us what their new items will be used for.

“I actually just bought a new house, so I’ve been looking at all of the different lamps they actually are surprisingly in good condition,” said Maureen Wilson, shopper.

“High top tables and some chairs some end tables stuff like that you know, we just put in a new sort of a recreation room,” said Dave Curtis, shopper.

Although they are sad to see the hotel go, one woman says she’s happy to save items from a significant event from her past.

“These are some gifts for my daughter as a surprise for Christmas because she got married here in 2000,” said Joanne Fisher, shopper.

Carts and dollies are available for people to use at the sale, but everyone must bring their own manpower added Kabelo.

She continued saying that they are at the hotel seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.