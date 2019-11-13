Evidentiary hearing recommended for Erie County community college

Erie County’s community college applicaton is stil in limbo as a subcommittee of the state Board of Education recommends a hearing to gateher more information about the county’s plan.

This hearing could potentially delay the decision on wheter or not Erie County will be granted a community college charter.

Earlier today, Erie resident, along with some of Erie’s political leaders, traveled to Harrisburg to advocate for a community college.

A subcommittee for the Pennsylvania Board of Education has recommended an evidentiary hearing be held in regards to Erie COunty’s community college application.

Witnesses would be called to provide evidence during the hearing.

“That hearing is problematic. First of all, we have no idea when that would occur,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says that hearing could delay a decision on the application and that is not acceptable.

“We believe the support is there today and tomorrow for the vote and we believe the time is now. It’s already been two and a half years waiting for this vote,” said Dahlkemper.

On Thursday, the state Board of Education is expected to make a decision on the next steps for Erie County’s community college application.

Ahead of the board decision, leaders of Erie’s African American community are sharing their support of the proposed community college.