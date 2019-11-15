Evidentiary hearing to be next step for community college in Erie County

Supporters of an Erie community college remain disappointed in the State Board of Education’s decision to delay voting on the County’s application.

Board members opted to have an evidentiary hearing instead of taking a vote yesterday. Witnesses would be called to provide testimony and answer questions from the full board during this hearing.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the board is looking for more answers on enrollment numbers and finances for the proposed college. She says the next steps are for the board to decide a date for the meeting.

“We have informed the board of education staff that we will clear the schedule for the Blasco Hirt Auditorium if they would like to use that space. It’s up to them where they want to go.” Dahlkemper said.

The evidentiary hearing is expected to happen within six months