(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local man has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

On April 3, the Pennsylvania State Police received a complaint about alleged harassment in Conneaut Township.

According to a PSP news release, a female victim had reported that her ex-boyfriend was calling and texting her and her boyfriend “several hundred times” throughout the day. The messages had become threatening, the victim reported.

While PSP troopers were interviewing the victim, the suspect, a 41-year-old male of Girard, allegedly continued calling and texting. A trooper allegedly observed the threatening text messages on the victim’s phone.

The suspect was arrested the following day and has been charged with terroristic threats, stalking and harassment, the news release stated.