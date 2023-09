(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High pressure is in firm control of our weather today and into the weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, Mother Nature will be generous.

The only bit of uncertainty is the potential of a few showers late in the day on Sunday. Otherwise, enjoy the weather as you head to places like Friday Football games, or the events like the Irish Festival this weekend.

Temperatures will moderate for next week. Get more details on Your Weather Authority.