Exchange Zone parking spaces provided in the City of Meadville

The City of Meadville and the Crawford County Women’s Services Inc., through their partnership in the federally funded STOP grant, have dedicated two parking spaces at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, as an Exchange Zone.

The Exchange Zone is located in the back lot behind the building, accessed from Center Street, in spaces next to the building that were previously used as patron parking only.

Additional patron parking has been provided in the front of the City Building, along Diamond Park, where five parking spots are available free of charge to those visiting the City Building.

The Exchange Zone is to be used for child custody exchanges, internet purchases and other meetings between parties where a safe location to meet is needed.

The Exchange Zone is monitored 24/7 by the Meadville City Police Department dispatch center.

The attached photograph is of the Exchange Zone with (left to right) Mayor H. Leroy Stearns, Director of Women’s Services Bruce Harlan, Det. Sgt. Justin Bailey of the Meadville City Police Department, and Legal Advocate Donnarae Morrison.

For more information, contact Assistant Police Chief Michael Stefanucci at (814) 724-6100.