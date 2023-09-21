Erie SeaWolves fans flocked to UPMC Park in downtown Erie Thursday night to cheer on the SeaWolves in the Eastern League Southwest Division playoff series.

It’s the second straight year the team has made the playoffs and fans couldn’t be more pleased with how far their team has come.

4,327 wans certainly got a treat Thursday night. The Erie SeaWolves fanbase has grown since their success began as fans said the sky is the limit for this team.

Erie’s very own minor league baseball team has been giving fans countless innings of excitement lately. In the past two years, the SeaWolves have qualified for the Eastern League Playoffs and fans said watching their journey has been incredible.

After winning the first game of the playoffs on Tuesday, a victory Thursday night would clinch a championship appearance.

“They’ve worked so hard and they have just been amazing. If you would’ve seen tuesday night’s game, it was absolute chaos up in the stadium clubhouse. We were just blown away by how well they did,” said Carol Brown, a longtime SeaWolves fan.

The success of the SeaWolves isn’t just a payoff for the longtime SeaWolves faithful.

One fan known as “Hexman” told us the SeaWolves sparked his interest recently and once he got acquainted with the hometown team, he can’t imagine Erie without the howlers.

“I live right across the street so it’s convenient and fun for me to come over here. After last year of being one game away from winning it all, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens this year,” said David “Hexman” Rudolph, recent SeaWolves fan.

Rudolph said SeaWolves games have quickly become a highlight for him. He even created his very own SeaWolves cutlass, a sword made entirely from fan gear.

One SeaWolves fan that’s been coming to games for over 20 years told us that this team has really evolved in that time and that it’s become one of Erie’s many gems.

“I have met so many people in this ballpark and everybody knows everybody by name. In fact, Greg Gania calls me his baseball mom. It’s just so great to see all of this development,” Brown went on to say.

Brown said she’s been watching games since day one and quickly fell in love with the franchise. She said it’s only a matter of time before their success brings packed crowds night-after-night.

The SeaWolves winning Thursday night by a score of seven to three and move on the Eastern League Championship Series.