Execution date set for man convicted of killing PSP Trooper

It’s the next step for a killer sent to death row for the murder of a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Corporal following a month-long manhunt.

June 22nd is the execution date that has been set for 37-year-old Eric Frein.

He was responsible for killing Corporal Byron Dickson II in an ambush attack outside the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Blooming Grove in 2014. He also shot another trooper who has since recovered.

Though an execution date has been set, Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals.

Pennsylvania hasn’t had an execution since 1999.