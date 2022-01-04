Executive director of Emergycare announces retirement

There is a change at the top coming for Emergycare.

After more than 13 years as the President and Executive Director, Bill Hagerty is retiring.

Hagerty has been with Emergycare for 34 of the 38 years the ambulance service has existed.

Hagerty has held multiple jobs with Emergycare including Flight Medic and Swat Medic Team Leader.

Hagerty’s retirement is effective January 31st.

The Emergycare board has chosen Assistant Director David Basnak to replace Hagerty.