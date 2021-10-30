Executive director of Hagen History Center announces retirement

After overseeing changes for the Erie County Historical Center at the Hagen History center, Executive Director George Deutsch has decided to retire.

According to the Board President, Kelly Montefiori, “During George’s tenure, we renovated and constructed buildings, installed more than 20 new exhibits, consolidated our impressive archives, and positioned interactive displays throughout the museum.”

Deutsch was hired in 2016 and will step down by the end of 2021.

The board will begin a national search in November.

