Executive Director of Roar on the Shore Ralph Pontillo passed away at 64

Executive Director of Roar on the Shore Ralph Pontillo has passed away at the age of 64. According to sources, he died after suffering an allergic reaction from a bug bite while at his home in Florida. “He was a really loyal passionate person,” said longtime friend Joe Askins.

Mayor Joe Schember said the following in part: This is very tragic, especially for Ralph’s wife, family and friends. My heart goes out to them.” The Manufacturer & Business Association where Pontillo worked until 2007 released the following statement in part: “Our hearts & prayers go out to his wife Dana, his daughters Nicole, Amy & Anne, his three grandchildren, and all of his extended family & friends.”

John Buchna Chief Executive Officer at the Erie Downtown Partnership said the following in part: “His leadership efforts on the Roar on the Shore event speaks volumes for his contributions to our downtown community.”

Funeral arrangements are not yet available. People close to Pontillo said a memorial is currently being planned.