Blood banks across the country are seeing a shortage in supply due to a lack of donors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, the Community Blood Bank is reaching out to avoid a crisis of their own.

Yoselin Person was at the Community Blood Bank to tell us how you can help.

She was joined by Deanna Renaud the executive director of the Community Blood Bank. She tells us more about how the blood bank has been doing sine the pandemic began.