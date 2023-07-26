Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie is in trouble as new research shows multiple factors are increasing the amount of algal blooms on the lake’s surface.

According to York University, researchers have been searching for the fossilized remains of small insect larvae called chironomids, found in sediment in Lake Erie, to uncover a history of deep-water oxygen deprivation in the lake that continues today.

“Our results indicate that Lake Erie has suffered declines and depletion of bottom oxygen in the past, including prior to major Euro-American settlements, however, it wasn’t as bad as it is today,” said Roberto Quinlan, senior author and associate professor at York University. Roberto Quinlan.

If oxygen continues to decrease, Lake Erie will likely see more algal blooms populating in the future.

Before now, understanding the oxygen dynamics in Lake Erie was more speculative, according to a release.

York researchers studied the presence of chironomid larvae, which is highly sensitive to changing oxygen levels, in lake sediment cores from the present day to before pre-industrial times.

They’ve discovered oxygen depletion rates ramped up as populations increased and agriculture intensified after industrialization in the 1950s, likely exacerbated by the development and increased use of phosphorus-rich chemical fertilizers and household detergents.

Water clarity didn’t start to improve until the 80s and 90s following phosphorus abatement programs initiated in the early 1970s, but oxygen levels have not recovered.

“Of all the Great Lakes, Lake Erie is the most stressed by human influence and has the poorest water quality, so it is of great interest to both the United States and Canadian federal governments, and all the state and provincial governments that border the Great Lakes,” said Quinlan.

The release states poor water quality has a lot to do with the lack of deep-water oxygen, which can spur summer algal blooms, and it also means that when there is a temperature inversion, which sends deep waters devoid of oxygen to the surface, it can cause a massive kill-off of fish, that can have major effects on commercial fishing.

Low oxygen levels at the bottom of the lake can produce a chemical environment where phosphorus, a primary nutrient for algae, is released from the sediments.

“A central pillar of water quality research is trying to control phosphorus. If you get a lake that loses its oxygen and all of this stored phosphorus is released from the sediments, all of these efforts by governments and society to control phosphorus, it’s all undone by this chemical process that releases a huge amount of phosphorus back into the water and fuels algal blooms,” Quinlan added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This creates conditions for algal blooms including harmful cyanobacterial blooms — which turns the water blue-green, makes it smell and taste bad and can be toxic to humans, pets and livestock, ultimately making tap water unsafe to drink.

“Our study’s results emphasize the vulnerability of Lake Erie to low oxygen because it naturally had periods of low oxygen prior to large-scale European settlement, urbanization, industrialization, agricultural fertilizers and all these additional stressors that make Lake Erie that much more vulnerable to low oxygen,” said Quinlan.

Around 13.2 million people live within the Lake Erie watershed, the most populated of the Great Lakes, and represent about 34% of the total population in the Great Lakes catchment area.

Researchers say that wide-scale watershed actions are needed if Lake Erie’s water quality and deep-water oxygen levels are to improve.