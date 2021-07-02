Expect busy highways over Fourth of July

The people who watch our roads say expect a dramatic recovery in travel this holiday weekend.

Estimates are that as many as 47 million drivers will hit the highways in the next few days, making it one of the busiest Independence Day travel weekends ever.

Lynda Lambert of AAA said the best advice is simple: Leave yourself enough time to arrive alive.

“You’ll want to make sure that you either leave early or leave late,” Lambert said. “The worst thing you can do is leave during the typical travel times because you’re going to be stuck in a lot of traffic… especially through metropolitan traffic.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list