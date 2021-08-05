Expect mosquito spraying in Crawford County Thursday

Mosquito spraying will continue into Thursday night in Crawford County to reduce the risk of West Nile transmission.

The dep trucks will be spraying on Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30, focusing on areas in Fairfield and Vernon Township.

They will also spray in the city area between Spring St. and Rogers Ferry Rd.

Tom Decker with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says across the state, there has been an uptick in the mosquito population.

“As far as Crawford County is concerned, we have French Creek right here,” said Decker. “That is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Then, you throw in the fact that we have had so much rain this summer. It’s really like the prefect storm for mosquitoes to be breeding and hatching.”

Decker says this is the second mosquito spraying in Meadville this summer.

