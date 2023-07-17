Beginning July 17, expect to see temporary sidewalks plus parking and travel lane restrictions in downtown Erie.

Construction is getting underway for phase two of the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan.

The closures will be on the west side of State Street from 12th Street north towards Dobbins Landing. Construction crews will work in one- or two-block-long sections, and then reopen those areas as they move north toward South Park Row.

The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan includes multiple phases on State Street from 2nd to 12th Streets and features curbs, ADA ramps, sidewalks, decorative lighting, soil cells, trees, landscaping, and green space.