(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced temporary rolling closures are expected beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday on Interstate 90 due to utility work.

The work will take place between mile markers 7.5 and 8.5 on I-90 westbound and between mile markers 8.0 and 8.5 for eastbound traffic.

Work is expected to be complete later this morning and motorists should expect delays.

Drivers can use 511PA to stay updated on current road conditions.